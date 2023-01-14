Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,535,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

