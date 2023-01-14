Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,224 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

