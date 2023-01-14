Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.1 %

FWRD stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

