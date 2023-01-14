Strs Ohio Has $1.10 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SJI stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile



South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

