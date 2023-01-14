Strs Ohio Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 1,850.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Axonics by 75.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Axonics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 468,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.43. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

