Strs Ohio Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $151,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

