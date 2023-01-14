Strs Ohio Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Up 1.2 %

Gentex stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

