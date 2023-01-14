Strs Ohio Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 1,850.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 278,060 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 105.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 143,758 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Axonics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axonics by 176.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of AXNX opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.43. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

