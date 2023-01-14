Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

