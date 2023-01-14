Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,209 shares of company stock worth $782,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $204.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

