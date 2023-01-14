Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.