Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $75,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 318,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.