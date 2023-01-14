Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $39.21 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

