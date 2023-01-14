Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

