Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

