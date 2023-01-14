Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNL opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

