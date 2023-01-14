Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 758.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

