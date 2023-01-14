Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

