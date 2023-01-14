Strs Ohio Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.38%.

Getty Realty Profile

