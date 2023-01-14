Strs Ohio Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

