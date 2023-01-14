Strs Ohio Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.80. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.