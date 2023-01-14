Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after buying an additional 813,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after buying an additional 297,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

