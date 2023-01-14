Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

