Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

