Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

LUMN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

