Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

