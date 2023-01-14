Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

