Strs Ohio Invests $1.06 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NVR by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,992.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,604.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,352.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

