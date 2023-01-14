Strs Ohio Invests $1.11 Million in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 716,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on THO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of THO opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.