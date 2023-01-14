Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BDN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

