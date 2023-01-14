Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.3 %

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

NYSE:SIG opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.