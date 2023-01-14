Strs Ohio Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

