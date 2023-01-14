Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

