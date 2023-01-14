Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 27.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $72.04 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

