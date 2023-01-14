Strs Ohio Purchases 1,298 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

