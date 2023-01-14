Strs Ohio Purchases 19,700 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 374.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 388,453 shares during the period. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

