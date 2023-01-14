Strs Ohio Purchases 2,041 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

