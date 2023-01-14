Strs Ohio Purchases 377 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,723,000 after acquiring an additional 357,867 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after acquiring an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

