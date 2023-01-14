Strs Ohio Purchases 377 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

