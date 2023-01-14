Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $43.88 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

