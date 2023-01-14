Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 266 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $4,992.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,604.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,352.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

