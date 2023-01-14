Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $200.74 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

