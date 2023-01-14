Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN opened at $200.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

