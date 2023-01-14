Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 254,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

