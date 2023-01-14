Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

