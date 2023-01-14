Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.92 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

