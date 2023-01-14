Strs Ohio Reduces Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRC opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.00 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

