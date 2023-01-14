Strs Ohio Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 415.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%.

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.