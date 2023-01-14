Strs Ohio Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,511,558. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

