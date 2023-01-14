Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -170.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

